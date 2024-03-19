Mind blowing 5 bed Whittle le Woods super mansion with uber modern design & huge landscaped garden for sale

This place simply is one of the finest homes in the North West.

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT

On the market for £1.425m with Arnold & Phillips, this utterly spectacular renovated and refurbished 5 bed detached Whittle le Woods mansion is the peak of style, sophistication, and sleek design, featuring spacious bedrooms, a breathtaking open plan kitchen diner, a large family lounge, a state of the art security system, electric gates, and a magnificent landscaped rear garden perfect for entertaining. Take a look around...

