On the market for £1.425m with Arnold & Phillips, this utterly spectacular renovated and refurbished 5 bed detached Whittle le Woods mansion is the peak of style, sophistication, and sleek design, featuring spacious bedrooms, a breathtaking open plan kitchen diner, a large family lounge, a state of the art security system, electric gates, and a magnificent landscaped rear garden perfect for entertaining. Take a look around...
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…
Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with uber modern interior design and garden annexe for sale
Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market
Huge 3 bed Ribble Valley barn conversion with open plan design, fitted kitchen & landscaped garden up for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.