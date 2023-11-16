Mind blowing 5 bed detached Penwortham mansion with stunning open plan kitchen and gorgeous garden for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £1.25m with Michael Bailey Estate Agent, this simply stunning five-bed detached Penwortham mansion is is sight to behold, featuring sprawling living areas and ultra modern fittings, a gorgeous open plan kitchen and French doors opening onto the garden, huge bedrooms, and a spectacular private landscaped garden. Take a look around...
