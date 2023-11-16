News you can trust since 1886
Mind blowing 5 bed detached Penwortham mansion with stunning open plan kitchen and gorgeous garden for sale

One word: wow.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £1.25m with Michael Bailey Estate Agent, this simply stunning five-bed detached Penwortham mansion is is sight to behold, featuring sprawling living areas and ultra modern fittings, a gorgeous open plan kitchen and French doors opening onto the garden, huge bedrooms, and a spectacular private landscaped garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale

Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale

Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with stunning modern design and sprawling gardens up for sale

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

Ambergate, Valley Road, Preston, Lancashire

