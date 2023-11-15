Million pound majestic 5 bed Grade II listed Longridge farmhouse with spectacular landscaped grounds up for sale
On the market for £1.5m with Fine & Country, this majestic five-bed Longridge home is simply flawless, from the spacious living areas and the open plan fitted kitchen to the bedrooms and the sprawling grounds. Take a look around...
