News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period manor house with bar, games room, and two apartments for sale

There’s only one word for Haighton Tower: wow.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £1.79m with Jones Cameron Estate Agents, this spectacular home simply has to be seen to be believed, so take a look around...

Still looking for your dream house? Check out these other homes on the market…

Magical 4 bed detached Lancashire countryside cottage with classic interior and sprawling garden on the market

‘Perfect family home’: 4 bed semi-detached city centre property near Preston Golf Club on the market for bargain price

Modern 4 bed Broughton mansion with sleek open-plan design, home bar, games room, gym, and huge garden up for sale

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

1. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

2. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

3. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

4. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashire