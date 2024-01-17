Massive 5 bed Leyland family home with huge garden, on site business, and modern open plan design for sale
This huge modern home is spectacular in every regard.
On the market for £799,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this sprawling modern Clayton le Woods home simply has it all, from a grand driveway and gated entrance, to spacious and open plan interior. Also boasting a modern fitted kitchen, business facilities, large bedrooms, and a huge garden, it truly is an eye-catching piece of real estate. Take a look around...
