Massive 4 bed Chorley mega home with stunning modern design and huge garden for sale for bargain price

This stunning, four-bed detached property is situated on an exclusive development of seven luxurious properties in the sought-after village of Euxton.

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £469,995 with Ben Rose, this glorious property boasts a grand entrance hallway, an open staircase, a spacious lounge with fireplace, a home study, a dining room with doors onto the garden, an open plan breakfast kitchen with breakfast bar, a utility room, a gallery landing, a huge main bedroom with en suite, a large driveway with double integrated garage, and a rear garden with lawn and patio. Take a look around...

