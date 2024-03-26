On the market for offers in excess of £469,995 with Ben Rose, this glorious property boasts a grand entrance hallway, an open staircase, a spacious lounge with fireplace, a home study, a dining room with doors onto the garden, an open plan breakfast kitchen with breakfast bar, a utility room, a gallery landing, a huge main bedroom with en suite, a large driveway with double integrated garage, and a rear garden with lawn and patio. Take a look around...
