Majestic modern apartment in historic 18th century Lancashire countryside manor house on the market for bargain price
On the market for offers in excess of £199,950 with Mortimers, this home is spectacular. Accessed via a private gate and a tree-lined driveway, this one-bed Mellor apartment is the epitome of Lancashire countryside glamour, featuring abundant natural light and spacious high ceilings, a modern finish throughout, a large bedroom, a fitted kitchen, well-appointed communal spaces, and sprawling gardens. Take a look around...
Also up for sale locally...
Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale
Historic 4 bed detached Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Unique 3 bed Preston cul de sac bungalow with modern fitted kitchen and huge garden on the market chain free