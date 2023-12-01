News you can trust since 1886
Majestic modern apartment in historic 18th century Lancashire countryside manor house on the market for bargain price

Woodfold Hall, the impressive structure which houses this apartment, dates back to around 1790.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:15 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £199,950 with Mortimers, this home is spectacular. Accessed via a private gate and a tree-lined driveway, this one-bed Mellor apartment is the epitome of Lancashire countryside glamour, featuring abundant natural light and spacious high ceilings, a modern finish throughout, a large bedroom, a fitted kitchen, well-appointed communal spaces, and sprawling gardens. Take a look around...

