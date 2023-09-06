Majestic detached 4 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior, underfloor heating, and huge kitchen up for sale
On the market for £599,995 with Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd, this majestic four-bed Preston home features a solid oak door, a family dining kitchen, underfloor heating, a large living room, an elegant kitchen with central island, a utility room, a home study, sprawling gardens boasting lawned areas, and a detached double garage. Take a look around...
