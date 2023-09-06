News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Majestic detached 4 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior, underfloor heating, and huge kitchen up for sale

This glorious home was designed by an award-winning builder.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £599,995 with Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd, this majestic four-bed Preston home features a solid oak door, a family dining kitchen, underfloor heating, a large living room, an elegant kitchen with central island, a utility room, a home study, sprawling gardens boasting lawned areas, and a detached double garage. Take a look around...

Still looking? Be sure not to miss these other local homes up for sale…

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4

1. Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 Photo: Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4

2. Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 Photo: Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4

3. Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 Photo: Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4

4. Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 Photo: Darkinson Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Ltd)

