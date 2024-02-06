On the market for offers in excess of £182,500 with Mortimers, this home is spectacular. Accessed via a private gate and a tree-lined driveway, this one-bed Mellor apartment is the epitome of Lancashire countryside glamour, featuring abundant natural light and spacious high ceilings, a modern finish throughout, a large bedroom, a fitted kitchen, well-appointed communal spaces, and sprawling gardens. Take a look around...
