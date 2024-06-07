On the market for £390,000 with Entwistle Green, this stunning 4-bed detached Leyland home truly has it all: a quiet cul-de-sac location, a spacious lounge with feature bay window, a stunning kitchen diner, a utility room and downstairs WC, huge bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a stunning landscaped rear garden.
As the estate agents say: “The rear garden has been tastefully landscaped and offers the perfect space to relax or entertain.”
