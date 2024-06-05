Majestic 4 bed Edwardian Preston family home with modern open plan finish and colossal garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Jun 2024, 12:26 BST

This stunning Edwardian property is the dream home.

On the market for £440,000 with Yopa, this majestic 4-bed semi-detached Preston family home is a classic of the genre, featuring three reception rooms, a ground floor WC, a bright and spacious bay window-fronted lounge, a dining area, a generous family kitchen with utility room, large bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom, a massive rear garden, and a garage.

