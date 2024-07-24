This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £395,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous three-bed detached Tarleton home is close to local amenities and transport links and features a welcoming entrance hallway, a downstairs WC, a large lounge, a dining area, a recently-fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, landscaped enclosed gardens, a garage, and an EV charging point.
For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.