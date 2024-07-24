Magnificent 3-bed detached Tarleton home with supreme interior design & landscaped enclosed garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:34 BST

This home is not only stunning, but has also been tastefully extended.

On the market for £395,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous three-bed detached Tarleton home is close to local amenities and transport links and features a welcoming entrance hallway, a downstairs WC, a large lounge, a dining area, a recently-fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, landscaped enclosed gardens, a garage, and an EV charging point.

Take a look around...

1. Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Bannistre Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

