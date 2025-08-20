Leafy 'Old Ashton' location for stunning Preston semi-detached house for sale that's renovated and extended

Published 20th Aug 2025

In leafy ‘Old Ashton’ this beautiful home is one to view

Offered with no inward chain, it’s an immaculate and extended traditional semi-detached house.

Close to two parks including the Victorian, Haslam Park, popular schools and within walking distance to Preston Docks as well as local independent shops.

The property itself has been renovated by its current owner including a rear ground floor extension. Take a tour...

Winmarleigh Road, Ashton

Winmarleigh Road, Ashton

Winmarleight Road, Ashton

Winmarleigh Road, Ashton

