But, despite the mortgages swelling and interest rates ballooning, there are still places in Lancashire where the average house price is not only sub-£150,000, but below even £120,000.
According to the latest Office for National Statistics data, these are the cheapest places to live in Lancashire based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023.
Featuring every region in our great county, from Blackburn to Wyre, the list also features the UK area with the cheapest house price in the country - Burnley at £116,000.
While you’re here, be sure not to miss a few of our latest standout property features...
'Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can buy this place?' Ancient farmhouse with 65 acres for sale
"I've never seen an interior like it": Modern 3 bed Ashton home with unique design & huge garden for sale
Absolutely extraordinary 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton home with swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale
I've never seen anything quite like it: brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.