Absolutely extraordinary 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton home with swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Six floors, outdoor pool, and uber modern design - this place has it all.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 09:50 GMT

On the market for £399,999 with Dewhurst Homes, this utterly spectacular six-bed, three-storey Ashton on Ribble family home features a bay-fronted lounge, an open plan living area to the rear, a fitted modern kitchen, a utility room, a downstairs WC, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, a private driveway, and a spectacular rear garden boasting a heated swimming pool, a slate patio, and a double-storey garage. Take a look around...

