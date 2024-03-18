On the market for £399,999 with Dewhurst Homes, this utterly spectacular six-bed, three-storey Ashton on Ribble family home features a bay-fronted lounge, an open plan living area to the rear, a fitted modern kitchen, a utility room, a downstairs WC, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, a private driveway, and a spectacular rear garden boasting a heated swimming pool, a slate patio, and a double-storey garage. Take a look around...
