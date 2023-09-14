On the market for offers in excess of £895,000 with The Estate Agency, this magical property is comfortably one of the North West’s finest. A four bed detached Barton home, this property features not only a futuristic design but an open plan design, a huge living room overlooking the garden, a snug with a wood burner, a country style kitchen with central island, a utility room, vaulted ceilings upstairs, a main bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a garden with a babbling brook and summer house, and an annexe accessed via a glass link with its own bathroom, office space, and bedroom. Take a look around…