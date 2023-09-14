News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire’s best home? Magical & modern 4 bed Preston countryside mansion with stunning kitchen and garden up for sale

Named Liberty House, this wonderful home was built in 2020.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £895,000 with The Estate Agency, this magical property is comfortably one of the North West’s finest. A four bed detached Barton home, this property features not only a futuristic design but an open plan design, a huge living room overlooking the garden, a snug with a wood burner, a country style kitchen with central island, a utility room, vaulted ceilings upstairs, a main bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a garden with a babbling brook and summer house, and an annexe accessed via a glass link with its own bathroom, office space, and bedroom. Take a look around…

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

1. Barton Lane, Preston, PR3 (Credit: The Estate Agency)

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

2. Barton Lane, Preston, PR3 (Credit: The Estate Agency)

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

3. Barton Lane, Preston, PR3 (Credit: The Estate Agency)

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

4. Barton Lane, Preston, PR3 (Credit: The Estate Agency)

Barton Lane, Preston, PR3

