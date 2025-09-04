It’s an impressive Victorian home in one of Preston’s most desirable locations has a choice of reception rooms, a superb sociable sunlit kitchen and a south-facing garden perfect for summer parties.

The house offers a perfect blend of spacious living, elegant period features and modern practicality.

The original imposing property has been extended at the side, adding a double garage on the ground floor and a luxurious master bedroom suite above.

Now thoughtfully updated to suit the demands of modern life, it has a choice of charming reception rooms, a bright and sociable kitchen diner and family room, and a stunning south-facing garden, perfect for entertaining.

It’s on Lower Bank Road in Preston and is on the market for £525,000 with Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston

