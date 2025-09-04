Lancashire property: Take a tour inside elegant Victorian house in Preston with charming period features

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is an elegant family home designed for 21st Century living.

It’s an impressive Victorian home in one of Preston’s most desirable locations has a choice of reception rooms, a superb sociable sunlit kitchen and a south-facing garden perfect for summer parties.

The house offers a perfect blend of spacious living, elegant period features and modern practicality.

The original imposing property has been extended at the side, adding a double garage on the ground floor and a luxurious master bedroom suite above.

Now thoughtfully updated to suit the demands of modern life, it has a choice of charming reception rooms, a bright and sociable kitchen diner and family room, and a stunning south-facing garden, perfect for entertaining.

It’s on Lower Bank Road in Preston and is on the market for £525,000 with Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

1. Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

2. Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

3. Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

4. Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston

Lower Bank Road, Preston

