The property on Weeton Road boasts many character features to include sandstone sills, feature windows, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.
There is a spacious entrance hall, dining kitchen, utility, 3 reception rooms and conservatory, 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
There are spacious gardens with a paddock beyond along with a further communal paddock. The house also has a double garage.
The current vendor has made a range of alterations to include installing fitted wardrobes, painting the kitchen, improving the garage and has continued to maintain this property.
Take a tour...
ICYMI: Character home with history for sale in Bushell Place, Preston where artists, musicians and intellectuals live
Dream 3 bed semi-detached house in central Fulwood is stunning and five minutes from Preston's M6 junction