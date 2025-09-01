Dream 3 bed semi-detached house in central Fulwood is stunning and five minutes from Preston's M6 junction

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

A fantastic opportunity to buy a large semi-detached house with so much to offer

It’s on Brookside Road in central Fulwood and is exceptional.

There are three spacious reception rooms and a stunning kitchen which comes with a separate utility room.

It has a south-facing garden, a usable loft space and a ground floor toilet. It’s also a five minute drive to the nearest M6 junction.

The house is on the market for £310,000 with The Good Estate Agent, National

ICYMI: Move-in ready 4 bed house on Lytham Road in Preston's Fulwood area has origianal features, charm and character

Imposing 4 bed detached house for sale on Watling Street Road in Preston has features you'll adore

Cheap end-terraced house in Preston's Tag Lane for sale with 2 bedrooms and potential for a dream home

Brookside Road, Preston

1. The Good Estate Agent, National

Brookside Road, Preston | The Good Estate Agent, National

Photo Sales
Brookside Road, Preston

2. The Good Estate Agent, National

Brookside Road, Preston | The Good Estate Agent, National

Photo Sales
Brookside Road, Preston

3. The Good Estate Agent, National

Brookside Road, Preston | The Good Estate Agent, National

Photo Sales
Brookside Road, Preston

4. The Good Estate Agent, National

Brookside Road, Preston | The Good Estate Agent, National

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice