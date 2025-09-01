It’s on Brookside Road in central Fulwood and is exceptional.
There are three spacious reception rooms and a stunning kitchen which comes with a separate utility room.
It has a south-facing garden, a usable loft space and a ground floor toilet. It’s also a five minute drive to the nearest M6 junction.
The house is on the market for £310,000 with The Good Estate Agent, National
