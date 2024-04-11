"I've never seen a more eye-catching home!" Huge California style 4 bed coastal mansion on the market

This home certainly draws the gaze...

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 13:57 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £525,000 with eXp UK, this ultra-modern Clifton home is like something out of California, representing one of the North West’s most eye-catching contemporary homes. Take a look around...

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Related topics:CaliforniaNorth WestCliftonFulwoodGoosnargh