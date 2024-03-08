Iron Man style uber modern 4 bed Preston mansion with pool, gym, open plan design, and huge garden for sale

There really are not words which can quite do justice to this property.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Mar 2024, 08:29 GMT

On the market for £4.75m with Lytham Estate Agents, this utterly magnificent 4 bed detached Preston mansion is the peak of modern living, featuring a 16-metre swimming pool, a home gym, open plan living spaces, a fitted kitchen with bespoke design, en suites off all the bedrooms, numerous balconies, and a simply magnificent garden with stunning views. Take a look around...

