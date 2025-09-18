'Village Green' location for rare 19th century cottage for sale in Preston's Walton-le-Dale that's immaculate

This immaculate detached cottage, built in 1805 is a rare gem on the market.

It boasts an array of unique and characterful features that sets it apart.

The property presents an exceptional opportunity for first-time buyers or families seeking a charming and spacious abode.

Walton Green has an almost rural 'village green' atmosphere, one of the attractions being the variety of building styles.

The designation of Walton Green as a Conservation Area is in recognition of the area's special historical character and architectural interest, with buildings dated from the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.

The house comprises four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, and a single, open-plan kitchen. Each bedroom is a generous double, with two featuring built-in wardrobes and one benefiting from an en-suite. The two bathrooms are luxuriously fitted, one with a classic claw foot bath and the other with a refreshing rain shower.

It’s on the market for £375,000 with Reeds Rains, Bamber Bridge

Walton Green, Walton-le-Dale

Walton Green, Walton-le-Dale

Walton Green, Walton-le-Dale

Walton Green, Walton-le-Dale

