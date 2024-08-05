Imposing 5-bed, 3-story Victorian Ashton family home with modern interior & massive garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:09 BST

This imposing three-storey Victorian home is eye-catching and located on a sought-after, tree-lined road.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £450,000 with Purplebricks, this wonderfully unique five-bed semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble home represents a fantastic opportunity, boasting three reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, a utility room, spacious bedrooms (two with en suite facilities), a cellar, and front and rear gardens as well as a double garage.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...

Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market

I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale

Utterly picture-perfect extended 3 bed Hutton family bungalow with magical garden up for sale

I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale

1. Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Powis Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GardensNewsletterPropertiesLEPHome OfficePrestonLancashireLeylandUberMoneyProperty
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice