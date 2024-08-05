This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £450,000 with Purplebricks, this wonderfully unique five-bed semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble home represents a fantastic opportunity, boasting three reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, a utility room, spacious bedrooms (two with en suite facilities), a cellar, and front and rear gardens as well as a double garage.

Take a look around...