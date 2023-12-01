Immaculate and modern 3 bed Hutton bungalow with breakfast kitchen and gorgeous landscaped garden up for sale
This property is an immaculately-presented bungalow.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 08:22 GMT
On the market for £500,000 with Roberts & Co., this three-bed detached Hutton bungalow is a dream of a property, featuring two reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and pristine gardens with patio areas and greenhouse space. Take a look around...
