News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Immaculate and modern 3 bed Hutton bungalow with breakfast kitchen and gorgeous landscaped garden up for sale

This property is an immaculately-presented bungalow.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 08:22 GMT

On the market for £500,000 with Roberts & Co., this three-bed detached Hutton bungalow is a dream of a property, featuring two reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and pristine gardens with patio areas and greenhouse space. Take a look around...

Also for sale locally…

Bargain 2 bed central Preston home with open plan design on the market for attractive price

Huge 1902 Hoghton manor house with four living rooms, large gardens, and stylish design up for sale

Bargain 5 bed Preston family home with breakfast kitchen, office, and landscaped garden with summer house up for sale

Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

1. Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

2. Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

3. Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

4. Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Westwater, Saunders Lane, Hutton (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Preston