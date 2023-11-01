Immaculate 4 bed Ribbleton family home with spacious modern interior and landscaped front and back gardens up for sale
On the market for £324,995 with Entwistle Green, this wonderful four-bed Ribbleton home features open-aspect views to the front over a manicured garden, a spacious entrance hall and lounge, a modern kitchen, large bedrooms and a lovely family bathroom, a driveway and garage, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...
