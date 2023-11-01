News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Immaculate 4 bed Ribbleton family home with spacious modern interior and landscaped front and back gardens up for sale

This property is described as being an ‘immaculate and spacious semi-detached home’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

On the market for £324,995 with Entwistle Green, this wonderful four-bed Ribbleton home features open-aspect views to the front over a manicured garden, a spacious entrance hall and lounge, a modern kitchen, large bedrooms and a lovely family bathroom, a driveway and garage, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...

Still looking for that dream house? Check out these other local homes on the market…

Uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Huge 1902 Hoghton countryside manor house with four living rooms, large gardens, and stylish design up for sale

Glorious 5 bed detached Walton le Dale family home with executive open plan design and landscaped garden for sale

Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

1. Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

2. Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

3. Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

4. Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Hamilton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RibbletonSouth Ribble