Immaculate 3-bed detached Cottam family home with kitchen diner & private garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:31 BST

This place has it all.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £290,000 with Purplebricks, this immaculate 3-bed detached Cottam family home is flawless - from the generous sitting room and the kitchen diner, to the large bedrooms and the generous rear garden, this place is stunning from start to finish.

Take a look around...

1. Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hornbeam Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

