"I'm in love with that garden": 5 bed stone-built Chorley home with ultra modern design for sale

This stone-build detached Chorley home is amazing from start to finish.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 15:12 BST

On the market for £749,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this magnificent five-bed family home has it all – style, substance, space, and that little something extra. Featuring two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a huge south-facing rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...

