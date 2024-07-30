On the market for offers in excess of £210,000 with Keenans, this gorgeous 4-bed terraced home in Richton features a welcoming entrance hall, spacious reception rooms, a dining area, a newly-fitted kitchen, large bedrooms and a modern three-piece bathroom suite, an attic conversion, and an enclosed Love Island-style garden to the rear as well as a courtyard to the front.
