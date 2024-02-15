On the market for £199,950 with Ben Rose, this captivating three-bed semi-detached Fulwood home is the ideal combination of spacious and modern, featuring a lovely fitted kitchen, bright and airy living room, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...
