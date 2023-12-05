Unique 5 bed modern Goosnargh family home with open plan layout, underfloor heating, and huge garden up for sale
On the market for £500,000 with Entwistle Green, this magnificent five-bed semi-detached home in Goosnargh is the epitome of modern living, featuring a huge driveway, a home gym, a family lounge with a multi-fuel burner, a large open-plan family room, a modern bespoke fitted kitchen, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, spacious bedrooms with stunning views, and a large private garden as well as a garage. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Modern 4 bed Broughton mansion with sleek open-plan design, home bar, games room, gym, and huge garden up for sale
Magical 4 bed detached Lancashire countryside cottage with classic interior and sprawling garden on the market