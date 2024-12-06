Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

On the market for £165,000 plus stock at valuation (SAV) with Alan J Picken, this business represents a potential dream opportunity for some...

An established and beloved family-run fish & chip shop which has been serving the local community with aplomb for over 25 years, The Wee Chippy is a charming and classical British business.

Only on the market and for sale due to the current owner’s health issues, the business is not only fully-operational and ready to go, but also has a strong and long history as a solvent operation.

On the whole, the property includes a freehold, high-quality fixtures, and well-maintained equipment, with the chippy itself known for its excellent reputation, meaning that the business has an in-built loyal local customer base, contributing to impressive sales and profitability.

Sitting in a prime trading location which attracts consistent clientele from both the surrounding residential area and nearby communities, the business also has the potential to grow -the current owner operates with limited hours, while a new and enthusiastic proprietor has the potential to expand business hours and further increase profits.

As the estate agents say, ‘businesses of this calibre rarely come to market, presenting a prime opportunity for those looking to acquire a reputable, high-performing business’. So, if you’re the kind of person who thinks ‘I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy’, then this place is for you...

Take a look around...

While you’re here, be sure not to miss...

1 . The Wee Chippy (Credit: Alan J Picken) The Wee Chippy (Credit: Alan J Picken) Photo Sales

2 . The Wee Chippy (Credit: Alan J Picken) The Wee Chippy (Credit: Alan J Picken) Photo Sales

3 . The Wee Chippy (Credit: Alan J Picken) The Wee Chippy (Credit: Alan J Picken) Photo Sales