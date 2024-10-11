I'd call this massive 4 bed Catterall family property with modern design & huge garden the dream home

On the market for £550,000 with Purplebricks, this contemporary property can’t help but draw the eye.

An ultra modern four-bed detached family home in Catterall near Preston, this detached property is all about space, style, and functionality, featuring a slick and thoughful layout, more than enough room for a growing family, and an fashionable atmosphere. Sign up for our free newsletters now

Close to the motorway and imminently accessible, this home sits behind a large private gated entrance and features a grand entrance hall, a large lounge with huge window allowing plenty of natural light to come in, and a gorgeous dining kitchen.

The heart of the home, the kitchen boasts a large centre island and runs the length of the house, also featuring bi-fold doors out onto the garden and a utility room, making it the ultimate place to gather or entertain.

Upstairs, the home features four spacious bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en suite, and a slick modern family bathroom. Outside, the home has its own massive rear garden overlooked by established trees and boasting patio areas and lawns. There is also an integral double garage.

I’d call this place the dream property, so take a look around...

