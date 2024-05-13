"I'd call this Grade II listed home an opportunity": Ancient 17th century Lancashire cottage for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th May 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 15:33 BST

This beautiful Grade II listed home dates back to the 17th century.

On the market for £230,000 with Ben Rose, this gorgeous 2 bed detached Greenhalgh home is all about historic class, featuring a timeless interior style as well as magnificent outdoor spaces. Also ripe for renovation, this place has the potential to merge both the traditional and the modern, making it a truly special property.

As the estate agents say: “This unique Grade II listed home presents an exciting opportunity for those seeking a project, combining historical charm with modern potential, all within a convenient and picturesque setting.”

Take a look around...

1. Fleetwood Road (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Fleetwood Road (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Fleetwood Road (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Fleetwood Road (Credit: Ben Rose)

