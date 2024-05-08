On the market for offers in excess of £400,000 with Purplebricks, this spectacular 4 bed detached Tarleton family property features an entrance hall, a lounge, a movie room, a stunning dining kitchen with island unit and utility room, a garden room, a family lounge, spacious bedrooms, landscaped rear garden, and an integrated double garage.
As the estate agents say: “It’s beautifully finished; a 'turn-key ready' property.”
Take a look around...
