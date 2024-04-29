'I'd call this a real turnkey property': 4 bed ready-to-move-into Preston home with stunning design for sale

What an absolute stunner.

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST

On the market for £440,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this immaculate 4-bed detached Great Eccleston family home is the dictionary definition of a picturesque house. This place features a welcoming entrance hall with newly-fitted flooring, a bay-fronted living room and dining area with fireplace, a stunning fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms including a main with en suite and dressing room, a gorgeous family bathroom suite, and a rear courtyard with detached garage.

As the estate agents say: “Wonderfully presented throughout, the current owners have created a warm and inviting home, this truly is a turnkey property, waiting for a new owner to enjoy.”

Take a look around...

