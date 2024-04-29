On the market for £440,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this immaculate 4-bed detached Great Eccleston family home is the dictionary definition of a picturesque house. This place features a welcoming entrance hall with newly-fitted flooring, a bay-fronted living room and dining area with fireplace, a stunning fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms including a main with en suite and dressing room, a gorgeous family bathroom suite, and a rear courtyard with detached garage.
As the estate agents say: “Wonderfully presented throughout, the current owners have created a warm and inviting home, this truly is a turnkey property, waiting for a new owner to enjoy.”
Take a look around...
