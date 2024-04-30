On the market for offers in excess of £400,000 with Roberts & Co., this grand and eye-catching 4 bed detached Penwortham property is not only on the market chain-free, but boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen with breakfast bar, a home study, large living rooms, a dining room, a utility room, huge bedrooms, a wonderful family bathroom, a south-facing garden, and a double garage.
As the estate agents say: ‘You'll be captivated by the spaciousness and elegance of this residence.’
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...
'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale
'Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can buy this place?' Ancient farmhouse with 65 acres for sale
'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.