I toured a beautiful 2 bed Preston home with a contemporary feel and original features for sale chain-free

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Jun 2024, 12:48 BST

This stunning chain-free mid-terraced cottage is a potential steal.

On the market for offers in excess of £169,950 with Marie Holmes Estates, this surprisingly spacious 2-bed terraced home in Penwortham features one surprised after another, boasting two double bedrooms, a large bathroom suite, open plan living on the ground floor, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining area, a large family lounge, and an sunny enclosed paved rear courtyard.

As the estate agents say: “This beautiful home has a modern and contemporary feel and yet maintains lots of character and original features.”

Take a look around...

1. Greenbank Road (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

2. Greenbank Road (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

3. Greenbank Road (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

4. Greenbank Road (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

