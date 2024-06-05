On the market for offers in excess of £169,950 with Marie Holmes Estates, this surprisingly spacious 2-bed terraced home in Penwortham features one surprised after another, boasting two double bedrooms, a large bathroom suite, open plan living on the ground floor, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining area, a large family lounge, and an sunny enclosed paved rear courtyard.
As the estate agents say: “This beautiful home has a modern and contemporary feel and yet maintains lots of character and original features.”
Take a look around...
