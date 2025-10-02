I tour Leyland's most expensive property set in 22 acres of land and I can see why it has a hefty price tag

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:21 BST

Sanfield Stud is a professional equestrian facility with a charming, four-bedroom, detached family home.

Set within approximately 22 acres, this property holds an immense amount of amenities to include a flood-lit covered arena, seventeen stables with power and water bowls, nine grazing paddocks and a horse walker.

The main house offers four reception rooms, a well-appointed and spacious kitchen and a utility, boot room and larder to the ground floor.

To the first floor, there are three double and two single bedrooms, serviced by a family bathroom and two en-suite facilities.

It’s on the market for £1,500,00 with Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

ICYMI: I take a tour of Cleveleys most expensive property on Rightmove and you will know this exclusive area

Captivating 4 bed cottage is Rightmove's most expensive Chorley property and is a hidden gem

Fabulous property for sale in Preston's Fulwood area that's full of character with a price slash

Sanfield Stud, Leyland Lane

1. Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Sanfield Stud, Leyland Lane | Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Photo Sales
Sanfield Stud, Leyland

2. Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Sanfield Stud, Leyland | Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Photo Sales
Sanfield Stud, Leyland

3. Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Sanfield Stud, Leyland | Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Photo Sales
Sanfield Stud, Leyland

4. Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Sanfield Stud, Leyland | Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeylandArena
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice