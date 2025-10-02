Set within approximately 22 acres, this property holds an immense amount of amenities to include a flood-lit covered arena, seventeen stables with power and water bowls, nine grazing paddocks and a horse walker.
The main house offers four reception rooms, a well-appointed and spacious kitchen and a utility, boot room and larder to the ground floor.
To the first floor, there are three double and two single bedrooms, serviced by a family bathroom and two en-suite facilities.
It’s on the market for £1,500,00 with Maria B Evans Estate Agents, Croston
