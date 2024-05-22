I think you'll be impressed... cosy 3 bed Preston centre home with luxury modern kitchen for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 14:18 BST

Boasting a central location and no chain, this home has it all.

On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position.

As the estate agents say: “As soon as you enter this property and see the amount of space it offers, you will be so impressed and pleased that you chose to view it.”

Don’t miss our amazing (and free) LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all

I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000

Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale

I love how it exudes modern elegance: supreme 5 bed detached Longton home with stunning garden for sale

I'm blown away... spectacular 7 bed Preston mansion with bar, games room, and 2 AirBnBs on the market

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonAshtonfirst personLancashireProperty