On the market for £390,000 with Purplebricks, this space-age and super modern property is a stunner.
With accommodation set over three sumptuous floors, this five-bed Chorley family home is as spacious as it is contemporary in its sleek design, boasting an open-plan layout, plenty of natural light, and lots of modern amenities.
With a large living kitchen overlooking the rear garden, the heart of this lovely home has been specifically engineered for family life, offering space, classy design, and functionality in spades.
Situated near Chorley Hospital in Euxton, this home is also accessible via numerous transport links.
