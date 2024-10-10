I think this space-age 4-bed uber modern Chorley home with huge private garden is absolutely flawless

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 14:32 BST

Homes don’t get much more slick than this!

On the market for £390,000 with Purplebricks, this space-age and super modern property is a stunner.

With accommodation set over three sumptuous floors, this five-bed Chorley family home is as spacious as it is contemporary in its sleek design, boasting an open-plan layout, plenty of natural light, and lots of modern amenities.

With a large living kitchen overlooking the rear garden, the heart of this lovely home has been specifically engineered for family life, offering space, classy design, and functionality in spades.

Situated near Chorley Hospital in Euxton, this home is also accessible via numerous transport links.

Take a look around...

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

Chancery Fields (Credit: Purplebricks)

