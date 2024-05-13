I think it's perfect for first-time buyers: sleek & modern 2 bed Darwen terraced home for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th May 2024, 09:24 BST

This home is super sleek and modern.

On the market for offers in excess of £130,000 with W&J Properties, this absolutely flawless terraced Darwen home could be the perfect home for a couple looking to get on the property ladder, featuring spacious living spaces, a clean-cut design, and a private rear yard

As the estate agents say: “This recently renovated two-bedroom garden-fronted terrace presents a perfect opportunity for first-time buyers or anybody looking to downsize.”

Get the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, with our free newsletter.

Take a look around...

Still househunting? Check out these other properties to come on the market recently...

I've never seen a home epitomise modern luxury like this: brand new 5 bed Freckleton family home for sale

I reckon it's a bargain: Massive detached 3 bed Ashton home with quirky colourful design up for sale

"Where do I sign!?" Sprawling 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with huge garden for sale

1. Brighton Terrace (Credit: W&J Properties)

Photo Sales

2. Brighton Terrace (Credit: W&J Properties)

Photo Sales

3. Brighton Terrace (Credit: W&J Properties)

Photo Sales

4. Brighton Terrace (Credit: W&J Properties)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesPropertyMoneyLancashirePrestonfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.