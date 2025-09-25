It’s an immaculately presented detached home - a standout opportunity for families seeking space and style.
Featuring three generously sized double bedrooms, a bright and spacious lounge with a recessed ceiling, and a stunning modern kitchen complete with integral appliances, a central island breakfast bar, and French patio doors leading to a decked rear terrace.
Additional highlights include a well-appointed utility room, modern bathroom, two toilets, landscaped front and rear gardens, ample driveway parking, and a detached garage. Located near top schools, local amenities, and excellent transport links, this home ticks every box.
It’s on the market with Express Estate Agency, Nationwide
ICYMI: Beautifully renovated 3 bed semi-detached house for sale in Preston's Ingol area with large garden
Imposing and characterful 6 bed Victorian semi-detached for sale on Garstang Road in Preston's Fulwood area