I love this stylish 3 bedroomed home in the Ribbleton area of Preston - well priced, it ticks all the boxes

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This fabulous family home has a guide price of £315,000 to £340,000.

It’s an immaculately presented detached home - a standout opportunity for families seeking space and style.

Featuring three generously sized double bedrooms, a bright and spacious lounge with a recessed ceiling, and a stunning modern kitchen complete with integral appliances, a central island breakfast bar, and French patio doors leading to a decked rear terrace.

Additional highlights include a well-appointed utility room, modern bathroom, two toilets, landscaped front and rear gardens, ample driveway parking, and a detached garage. Located near top schools, local amenities, and excellent transport links, this home ticks every box.

It’s on the market with Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

ICYMI: Beautifully renovated 3 bed semi-detached house for sale in Preston's Ingol area with large garden

Imposing and characterful 6 bed Victorian semi-detached for sale on Garstang Road in Preston's Fulwood area

Stuart Road, Ribbleton

1. Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Stuart Road, Ribbleton | Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Photo Sales
Stuart Road, Ribbleton

2. Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Stuart Road, Ribbleton | Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Photo Sales
Stuart Road, Ribbleton

3. Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Stuart Road, Ribbleton | Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Photo Sales
Stuart Road, Ribbleton

4. Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Stuart Road, Ribbleton | Express Estate Agency, Nationwide

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice