I love the tranquillity and privacy at this 4 bed detached Whittle le Woods family home with magical garden

Available with no onward chain, this home is a beauty.

On the market for offers in excess of £369,995 with Ben Rose, this 4 bed detached Whittle le Woods home features a spacious front lounge with fireplace, a dining room and conservatory overlooking the garden, a modern kitchen with central island and utility room, an open landing leading onto the large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a driveway, an integrated garage, and a low-maintenance garden with AstroTurf lawn, patio, and decking area.

As the estate agents say: “This ideal family home is positioned towards the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, offering tranquillity and privacy.”

