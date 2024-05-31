On the market for offers in excess of £369,995 with Ben Rose, this 4 bed detached Whittle le Woods home features a spacious front lounge with fireplace, a dining room and conservatory overlooking the garden, a modern kitchen with central island and utility room, an open landing leading onto the large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a driveway, an integrated garage, and a low-maintenance garden with AstroTurf lawn, patio, and decking area.