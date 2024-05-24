On the market for £190,000 with Home Truths, this utterly captivating and magical 3 bed Lostock Hall home is all about classic style and spacious design, boasting a bucolic front garden, a welcoming entrance hall, a reception room with open fireplace, a modern fitted kitchen with imposing hearth, large bedrooms, and a wonderful private rear garden with stunning views and a brick built shed.
As one reader commented: “I can’t believe how big and spacious it is!”
Take a look around...
