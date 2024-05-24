I can't believe how big it is! Magical 3 bed Lostock Hall cottage with lovely garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th May 2024, 10:37 BST

This beautiful mid-terrace cottage is a little slice of property heaven.

On the market for £190,000 with Home Truths, this utterly captivating and magical 3 bed Lostock Hall home is all about classic style and spacious design, boasting a bucolic front garden, a welcoming entrance hall, a reception room with open fireplace, a modern fitted kitchen with imposing hearth, large bedrooms, and a wonderful private rear garden with stunning views and a brick built shed.

As one reader commented: “I can’t believe how big and spacious it is!”

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

1. Wateringpool Lane (Credit: Home Truths)

2. Wateringpool Lane (Credit: Home Truths)

3. Wateringpool Lane (Credit: Home Truths)

4. Wateringpool Lane (Credit: Home Truths)

