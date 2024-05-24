I think it's the ideal family home... superb 4 bed modern Longton bungalow with private garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th May 2024, 10:11 BST

This well-maintained bungalow is the perfect home for a buyer in the market for something spacious and manageable.

On the market for offers in excess of £269,950 with Ben Rose, this superb 4 bed semi-detached Longton family bungalow is well-connected, stylish, spacious, and modern, featuring a spacious lounge with fireplace, a second reception room with potential to be used as an office or dining room, a large kitchen diner, a conservatory, and a lovely rear garden with detached garage.

As the estate agents say: “This would make an ideal family home, offering a generous amount of space both inside and out.”

Take a look around...

1. Meadoway (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Meadoway (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Meadoway (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Meadoway (Credit: Ben Rose)

