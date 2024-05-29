I found the dream period property... Stylish 3 bed Preston family home with bold design for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th May 2024, 16:00 BST

Where classic style meets modern class, this property is all about defying expectations.

On the market for £300,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this four-bed terraced Preston family home is all about high ceilings, fireplaces, an air of class, ornate covings, bold design, a modern fitted kitchen, and a debonair layout.

As the estate agents say: “This one is a dream for someone who adores period properties.”

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally for those still on the hunt for a new forever home...

I can't believe how big it is! Magical 3 bed Lostock Hall cottage with lovely garden on the market

Traditional chain-free 3 bed Chorley family semi with spacious layout, fitted kitchen, & huge garden for sale

Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale

1. Lytham Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales

2. Lytham Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales

3. Lytham Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales

4. Lytham Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonChorleyPropertyMoneyLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.