On the market for £300,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this four-bed terraced Preston family home is all about high ceilings, fireplaces, an air of class, ornate covings, bold design, a modern fitted kitchen, and a debonair layout.
As the estate agents say: “This one is a dream for someone who adores period properties.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally for those still on the hunt for a new forever home...
Traditional chain-free 3 bed Chorley family semi with spacious layout, fitted kitchen, & huge garden for sale
Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.