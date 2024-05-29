I love how quaint it is: charming & magical Goosnargh cottage overlooking village green on the market

This home is a little slice of real estate heaven.

On the market for £279,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this magical two-bed Goosnargh cottage is the dictionary definition of a cosy semi-rural home, featuring an entrance vestibule, a dining area, a classic kitchen, a family lounge, a garden room, sizeable bedrooms, a loft room on the second floor, front and rear gardens, and stunning views overlooking the village green.

As the estate agent says: “We welcome to the market this quaint two bedroom cottage located in the sought after village of Goosnargh.”

Take a look around...

