On the market for £279,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this magical two-bed Goosnargh cottage is the dictionary definition of a cosy semi-rural home, featuring an entrance vestibule, a dining area, a classic kitchen, a family lounge, a garden room, sizeable bedrooms, a loft room on the second floor, front and rear gardens, and stunning views overlooking the village green.
As the estate agent says: “We welcome to the market this quaint two bedroom cottage located in the sought after village of Goosnargh.”
Take a look around...
