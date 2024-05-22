Traditional chain-free 3 bed Chorley family semi with spacious layout, fitted kitchen, & huge garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:12 BST

This place simply has it all.

On the market for £260,000 with Reeds Rains, this traditional three-bed semi-detached Chorley family home is a classic, featuring an entrance hallway, a bay-fronted lounge, a fitted kitchen with dining area, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, a modern family bathroom suite, private gardens, a wide driveway, a garden room, and a garage.

Take a look around...

1. Highfield Road North (Credit: Reeds Rains)

2. Highfield Road North (Credit: Reeds Rains)

3. Highfield Road North (Credit: Reeds Rains)

4. Highfield Road North (Credit: Reeds Rains)

