On the market for £260,000 with Reeds Rains, this traditional three-bed semi-detached Chorley family home is a classic, featuring an entrance hallway, a bay-fronted lounge, a fitted kitchen with dining area, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, a modern family bathroom suite, private gardens, a wide driveway, a garden room, and a garage.
Take a look around...
