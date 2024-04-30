On the market for offers in excess of £525,000 with eXp UK, this three-bed detached Hutton home is nestled in a wonderful location and dates back to around 1850. Named Beech House, it features meticulously manicured gardens with a pond, two spacious reception rooms with period features including a granite fireplace, a bright kitchen diner with utility room and garden views, a large garage, generous bedrooms, and a garage ripe for conversion into a workshop or annex