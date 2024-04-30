I know it's more than a home... it's a haven: timeless 3 bed detached Hutton home with magical garden for sale

This home is dripping in history, class, and style.

By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:02 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £525,000 with eXp UK, this three-bed detached Hutton home is nestled in a wonderful location and dates back to around 1850. Named Beech House, it features meticulously manicured gardens with a pond, two spacious reception rooms with period features including a granite fireplace, a bright kitchen diner with utility room and garden views, a large garage, generous bedrooms, and a garage ripe for conversion into a workshop or annex

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

As the estate agents say: “In essence, this charming period family home in Hutton is more than just a residence; it’s a haven where timeless beauty meets modern convenience.”

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...

'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale

'Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can buy this place?' Ancient farmhouse with 65 acres for sale

'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale

1. Beech House (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales

2. Beech House (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales

3. Beech House (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales

4. Beech House (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyLancashirePreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.