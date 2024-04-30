On the market for offers in excess of £525,000 with eXp UK, this three-bed detached Hutton home is nestled in a wonderful location and dates back to around 1850. Named Beech House, it features meticulously manicured gardens with a pond, two spacious reception rooms with period features including a granite fireplace, a bright kitchen diner with utility room and garden views, a large garage, generous bedrooms, and a garage ripe for conversion into a workshop or annex
As the estate agents say: “In essence, this charming period family home in Hutton is more than just a residence; it’s a haven where timeless beauty meets modern convenience.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...
'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale
'Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can buy this place?' Ancient farmhouse with 65 acres for sale
'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.