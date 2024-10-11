On the market for £259,650 with Holdens Estate Agents, this charming 4-bed semi-detached Bamber Bridge home is an instant classic.

Sitting on an attractive and quiet cul-de-sac, this spacious and modern family townhouse is the quintessential property for contemporary living, boasting space, flexibility, and immediate kerb appeal, plus it’s recently been re-priced.

On the ground floor, it features a striking front facade, a spacious living room, a lovely modern open plan kitchen/diner/living area perfect for entertaining guests, doors opening to the rear garden, and a downstairs WC.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, while there is a wonderful master bedroom with en suite shower room to the second floor, offering privacy and space in the top-floor space. Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

While the garden to the front is mostly lawn with long views over village green with a driveway and electric car charger to the side, the rear garden features an Astroturf lawn, pergola, textured flagging, rear outdoor tap, and outdoor sockets.

I think this place is the perfect modern family home, so take a look around...

Still in the market for that forever home? Check out these other recent property features...

1 . Walnutwood Avenue (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Walnutwood Avenue (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Photo Sales

2 . Walnutwood Avenue (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Walnutwood Avenue (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Photo Sales

3 . Walnutwood Avenue (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Walnutwood Avenue (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents) Photo Sales