On the market for £259,650 with Holdens Estate Agents, this charming 4-bed semi-detached Bamber Bridge home is an instant classic.
Sitting on an attractive and quiet cul-de-sac, this spacious and modern family townhouse is the quintessential property for contemporary living, boasting space, flexibility, and immediate kerb appeal, plus it’s recently been re-priced.
On the ground floor, it features a striking front facade, a spacious living room, a lovely modern open plan kitchen/diner/living area perfect for entertaining guests, doors opening to the rear garden, and a downstairs WC.
On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, while there is a wonderful master bedroom with en suite shower room to the second floor, offering privacy and space in the top-floor space.
While the garden to the front is mostly lawn with long views over village green with a driveway and electric car charger to the side, the rear garden features an Astroturf lawn, pergola, textured flagging, rear outdoor tap, and outdoor sockets.
I think this place is the perfect modern family home, so take a look around...
